New online grocery store sells everything for $3

Grocery shopping is getting easier and easier these days.

New online grocery store, Brandless, sells generic food items such as peanut butter, coffee, condiments, quick-prep meals and more for only $3. The San Francisco start-up, founded by entrepreneurs Tina Sharkey and Ido Leffle, also sells beauty and personal care products, cleaning products and home and office items all for the same price of $3.

Shoppers can pick up a corkscrew, pizza cutter, hand soap and even toilet bowl cleaner all in the same online shopping cart. All for $3 a pop.

Brandless is able to sell all their products at just $3 because they've opted out of branding, or a "brandtax", as the company calls it. This eliminates the costs of packaging and distributing, lowering the price for consumers. Brandless says cutting out the advertisements and marketing helps customers save 40 percent on their pourchases.

According to the company, the majority of their food is non-GMO and many times, is also organic, fair trade, kosher, gluten-free, and no added-sugar. Brandless beauty products do not use animal testing and are free from parabens, polypropylene, phthalates, and sulfates.

The online shop even sells feminine hygiene products that are made from hypoallergenic certified organic cotton, free of chlorine, rayon, fragrance, or dyes.

"For us, Brandless is about more than any individual product we sell." wrote Brandless co-founder, Tina Sharkley, in a Medium post. "It is about the true democratization of goodness. Meaning everyone deserves better stuff at affordable prices."

Shipping and taxes are calculated as with any other online orders, but Brandless does offer a B.More membership, where free shipping is eligible for any orders over $48 as opposed to $72 for non-members.

B.More memberships are $36 a year.

