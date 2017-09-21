New scoreboard coming to Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies say the scoreboard at Coors Field will look different in 2018. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER - The Colorado Rockies say they are planning several upgrades to Coors Field in celebration of their 25th season, including installing a larger scoreboard.

The new left field scoreboard will be 8,369 square feet or 258-percent larger than the current scoreboard. The upgrade was approved by the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District on Wednesday.

Built by industry-leader Daktronics, the scoreboard's display will be the equivalent of 784 60-inch televisions and will feature 6.8 milion LEDs.

At the top of the scoreboard will be a cut-out shape of the mountains, similar to those in the Rockies' logo.

"We are always looking for ways to ensure the fan experience at Coors Field continues to be one of the best in all of sports," says Colorado Rockies Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel in a press release. "Among the other facility improvements this offseason, we feel the new scoreboard is a critical enhancement for our 25th anniversary season. Daktronics has been a great partner in the design and advanced technology, and we're excited to present it to Rockies fans on Opening Day 2018."

The Rockies will upgrade their video control room, which operates the scoreboards, to 1080P high-definition as well as make improvements to the stadium's lower level ballpark speakers.

The club says the upgrades at Coors Field will be completed in the offseason in time for the 2018 season.

The Rockies' 25th anniversary season begins March 29, 2018 at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field. The Rockies' home opener will be on Friday, April 6, 2018 against the Atlanta Braves.

The Colorado Rockies have a new logo in 2018 for the club's 25th anniversary. (Photo: Colorado Rockies)

© 2017 KUSA-TV