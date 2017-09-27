NFL, Facebook announce programming deal

The National Football League and Facebook announced a multiyear deal to deliver NFL content around the world. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2009 Getty Images)

The National Football League's dream of global expansion will continue thanks to a new streaming deal with Facebook.

Through the partnership, NFL content will be distributed around the world on the social media platform. The NFL and Facebook announced the multiyear deal on Tuesday.

NFL game recaps and official highlights from all regular season and playoff games will be published to Facebook and shared globally.

The new deal will also bring two NFL Films-produced series to Facebook. "NFL Turning Point" and "Sound FX" will now be available on Facebook's Watch platform.

"We have millions of fans on Facebook, and they continue to demonstrate an incredible appetite for NFL content," said Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media, on a statement on the NFL's website. "We're excited to bring a compelling set of highlights and shows from the NFL and our Clubs to our fans on Facebook."

"We're excited for Watch to become a destination for NFL fans to catch up on the latest on-field action and connect with one another," said Dan Reed, Facebook's Head of Global Sports Partnerships. "These full game recaps and shows will deliver comprehensive coverage while enabling the active NFL fan communities on Facebook to watch and debate the top storylines from each week."

