Nintendo fans line up for a chance to buy a piece of nostalgia, again

(Photo: Richard Cote)

Video game nerds, people who are stuck in 1992, and a whole lot of other people have been lining up since Thursday to get the newest video game console. This is actually a re-release of an old video game console: the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic.

It's the follow-up to last year's popular limited-edition Nintendo Entertainment System Classic.

The SNES Classic is also a miniature version of its namesake, with 21 games pre-loaded onto the console, including Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island.

SNES Classic also has a new Star Fox 2.

Some Walmart stores released the system at midnight on Friday. Best Buy says they're handing out tickets at 7 a.m. to determine who can buy the limited stock when doors open at 10 a.m. Other stores like GameStop and Toys 'R' Us plan to have some units as well.

Nintendo appears to be expecting a sellout, saying in a blog post Thursday, "While Super NES Classic Edition is sure to be a hot commodity, Nintendo will ship more units of the system on launch day in the U.S. than were shipped of the NES Classic Edition™ system all last year, with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly. Nintendo also plans to ship the retro-inspired product into 2018."

