Nintendo is launching a Super NES Classic in September

Nintendo announced Monday its plans to launch the Super NES Classic on September 29 for $79.99, following up the massive holiday success of last year's NES Classic.

The miniature console will have 21 games pre-loaded on to the device, including F-Zero, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

The device will also include two wireless SNES controllers.

The Super NES Classic. (Photo: Nintendo)

"While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, in a statement.

Last year, Nintendo launched the NES Classic, a mini version of its original Nintendo Entertainment System, and it quickly became one of the holiday's hottest gifts. The $60 device immediately sold out, prompting users to list the console on eBay for up to $500.

In November, Nintendo said it was working hard to keep up with demand. However, in a surprise move, Nintendo announced in April it was discontinuing the device.

