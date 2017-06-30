KUSA
Big applause as dog hilariously interrupts live orchestra performance

Megan Morris, KUSA 8:35 AM. MDT June 30, 2017

If the Vienna Chamber Orchestra is looking for a mascot, there's a strong candidate right in front of them.

No musical talent, no problem.  This dog strolled right in and stole the show earlier this week.  

The dog couldn't resist Felix Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony No. 4 during Turkey’s International İzmir Festival

The dog has an ear for good music.  Watch as he takes the best seat in the house. 

