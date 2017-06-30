If the Vienna Chamber Orchestra is looking for a mascot, there's a strong candidate right in front of them.

No musical talent, no problem. This dog strolled right in and stole the show earlier this week.

The dog couldn't resist Felix Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony No. 4 during Turkey’s International İzmir Festival

Cutest moment in classical music. 😍😍😍Vienna Chamber Orchestra - Ola Rudner, Conductor - Fazıl Say, Piano - Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmir pic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae — Fazıl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017

The dog has an ear for good music. Watch as he takes the best seat in the house.

