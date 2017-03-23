Nominate a teacher for 9Teacher Who Care award

KUSA - The 9Teachers Who Care award recognizes excellent teachers who promote strong academic achievement, while showing their students that they care.
If you know of a teacher who goes above and beyond to help students be successful in their lives, nominate him/her for this prestigious award.
2016 Timeline
- March 1 to March 25 - Call for nominations
- April - Selection Committee identifies nine winners
- May - Winners announced
Award
- Nine teachers will be chosen to receive the 9Teachers Who Care Glass Apple award
- Each winner will be featured on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com
Nomination Process
- Nominations will be accepted March 1 to March 25
- Winners will be selected by the Selection Committee in April
- Nominations must be made online or mailed to 9NEWS, 500 Speer Blvd., Denver, CO 80203
- Nominations must be complete and include recommendation letters from nominator, school principal and an individual other than a family member
Qualifications
- Teacher must be currently teaching in a Colorado Preschool or K-12 accredited public, private or charter school.
- Must not have won this award before.
- A background check will be made on all finalists
Online Nomination form:
Click here to download and print a nomination form to submit by mail.
