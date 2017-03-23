KUSA
Close

Nominate a teacher for 9Teacher Who Care award

Lynne Valencia and KUSA , KUSA 8:01 AM. MDT March 23, 2017

KUSA - The 9Teachers Who Care award recognizes excellent teachers who promote strong academic achievement, while showing their students that they care.

If you know of a teacher who goes above and beyond to help students be successful in their lives, nominate him/her for this prestigious award. 

 

 

2016 Timeline

  • March 1 to March 25 - Call for nominations
  • April - Selection Committee identifies nine winners
  • May - Winners announced

Award

  • Nine teachers will be chosen to receive the 9Teachers Who Care Glass Apple award
  • Each winner will be featured on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com

Nomination Process

  • Nominations will be accepted March 1 to March 25
  • Winners will be selected by the Selection Committee in April
  • Nominations must be made online or mailed to 9NEWS, 500 Speer Blvd., Denver, CO 80203
  • Nominations must be complete and include recommendation letters from nominator, school principal and an individual other than a family member

Qualifications

  • Teacher must be currently teaching in a Colorado Preschool or K-12 accredited public, private or charter school.
  • Must not have won this award before.
  • A background check will be made on all finalists

 

Online Nomination form:

Click here to download and print a nomination form to submit by mail.

(KUSA-TV © 2014 Multimedia Holdings Corporation)

KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories