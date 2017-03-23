Nominate a teacher for 9Teacher Who Care award

9Teachers Who Care (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The 9Teachers Who Care award recognizes excellent teachers who promote strong academic achievement, while showing their students that they care.

If you know of a teacher who goes above and beyond to help students be successful in their lives, nominate him/her for this prestigious award.

2016 Timeline

March 1 to March 25 - Call for nominations

April - Selection Committee identifies nine winners

May - Winners announced

Award

Nine teachers will be chosen to receive the 9Teachers Who Care Glass Apple award

Each winner will be featured on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com

Nomination Process

Nominations will be accepted March 1 to March 25

Winners will be selected by the Selection Committee in April

Nominations must be made online or mailed to 9NEWS, 500 Speer Blvd., Denver, CO 80203

Nominations must be complete and include recommendation letters from nominator, school principal and an individual other than a family member

Qualifications

Teacher must be currently teaching in a Colorado Preschool or K-12 accredited public, private or charter school.

Must not have won this award before.

A background check will be made on all finalists

Online Nomination form:

Click here to download and print a nomination form to submit by mail.

