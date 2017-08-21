Nordstrom adding another discount 'Rack' location in Colorado

Nordstrom Rack will open at The Orchard Town Center in Westminster in spring 2019. (Photo: COURTESY NORDSTROM)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nordstrom Inc. said it's bringing another of its discount "Rack" locations to Colorado.

The Seattle-based upscale retailer (NYSE: JWN) said it's opening a 25,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack store in The Orchard Town Center in Westminster in spring 2019.

Other retailers at the 1.1 million-square-foot complex include Macy's, Super Target, AMC Theatres, H&M, REI and Old Navy.

"We're thrilled to open a new Nordstrom Rack at The Orchard to better serve customers," said Karen McKibbin, president of Nordstrom Rack, in a statement.

