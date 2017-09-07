Northern Colorado vs. Florida game time moved due to Hurricane Irma

GAINESVILLE, FLA. - The University of Northern Colorado Bears football game against the Florida Gators on Saturday will now kick off at 10 a.m. mountain time due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. mountain time.

Hurricane Irma is expected to arrive at the southern tip of Florida on Saturday or Sunday.

The Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, which is located about 75 miles from the Atlantic coast.

"We have worked closely with campus and regional authorities during the last 48 hours to find the best possible solution that allows us to play the game and takes into account the safety of our fans, players, staff and personnel working the game," Florida Gators Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said, in a statement on the Florida Gators athletic website.

"With tropical conditions possibly expected in our region on Saturday night or Sunday morning, moving the game from 7:30 to noon (ET) will give people a chance to come to the game and return home before any expected weather or effects hit our area."

Current Florida, and former Colorado State, head coach Jim McElwain told the Gators website, "Our thoughts go out to the many people that have the possibility of being affected by this storm that is coming through."

"This is real. It's a lot bigger than blocking and tackling. And yet we have a responsibility to our fans," said McElwain.

