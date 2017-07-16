Nothing but sunshine in the metro area

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Denver's cannabis industry is looking to diversify…Jul 16, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Toddler missing from Tennessee may be in Colorado…Jul 16, 2017, 5:28 p.m.
-
66-year-old man dies while kayaking in the Dinosaur…Jul 16, 2017, 5:19 p.m.