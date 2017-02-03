Now Noodles says it will treat its animals better

Noodles & Company said it will work to improve living conditions for its chickens and hens. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two weeks after Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it will treat its chickens better, another Colorado restaurant chain said it will treat its animals more humanely.

Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS) of Broomfield said it will work to improve living conditions for its broiler chickens, laying hens, dairy cows and pigs.

Noodles said it will work with animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming to improve conditions for its animals.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jLumnY

