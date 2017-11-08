Obama gets dismissed from jury duty in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama waves to a crowd of people as he attends Cook County jury duty at the Daley Center on November 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Joshua Lott, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - After arriving early to perform his civic duty, former President Barack Obama was eventually dismissed from jury duty Wednesday morning in Chicago.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans told reporters that Obama was not chosen to serve on a jury, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Before leaving, Obama shook hands and signed autographs for potential jurors, according to USA Today.

Former President Barack Obama extends his hand as he attends Cook County jury duty at the Daley Center. (Photo: Joshua Lott, 2017 Getty Images)

People use their phones to capture former President Barack Obama arriving for Cook County jury duty at the Daley Center on November 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Joshua Lott, 2017 Getty Images)

