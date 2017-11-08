Obama gets dismissed from jury duty in Chicago

KUSA - After arriving early to perform his civic duty, former President Barack Obama was eventually dismissed from jury duty Wednesday morning in Chicago.
Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans told reporters that Obama was not chosen to serve on a jury, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Before leaving, Obama shook hands and signed autographs for potential jurors, according to USA Today.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs