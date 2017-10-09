October snowfall good for Colorado's water supply

Early morning snow near Genesee on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Photo: Belen De Leon)

KUSA - Let it snow!

The snow falling across the Denver area and Colorado mountains is good news for the area's water supply.

Responsible for the distribution of drinking water to 1.4 million people, Denver Water says snowfall is always a welcome sight.

But while snow is always better than no snow, they say it's important to remember how quickly things can change.

October 2016 saw the driest October on record in the Denver Water collection system with no snow accumulation until November 17th. Nevertheless, heavy snowfall the rest of the season led to a summer of full reservoirs.

Denver Water says the lesson of 2016 is that the snowfall season is impossible to predict.

