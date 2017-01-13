Oil and gas, energy sector starting to turn the corner, Federal Reserve says

Oil and gas drilling rig in Weld County at dawn. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Things in the energy sector are looking up, according to a fourth quarter industry survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Executives surveyed between mid-December and the end of 2016 say activity is up, and their outlook for the future has improved, according to the survey results.

Indexes related to activity, revenues and spending rose for the first time since the third quarter of 2015, while there also are indications that the supply chain is starting to tighten, according to the survey results.

But executives indicated they’re still cautious about jumping back into the market with both feet.

