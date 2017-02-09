One Denver residential real estate firm buys another

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE/DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Your Castle Real Estate, a Denver-based residential real estate brokerage, has acquired another locally based boutique firm, Live Urban Real Estate, for an undisclosed sum.

Live Urban was founded in 2006 by John Skrabec and Mark White, longtime brokers in the Denver area. The company has since completed transactions with $1.7 billion in total sales volume. In 2016, company sales volume was close to $257 million. The company employs 85 agents.

“We love Live Urban. We intend to let it operate in its own creative way. It has a special culture and vibe that is hard to find,” said Lon Welsh, who founded Your Castle in 2004 and still serves as chairman.

Your Castle has completed $6 billion in transactions since its founding, including $1.4 billion in 2016 among more than 500 agents.

