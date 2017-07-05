One man dead, two in custody and one at large after deadly officer-involved shooting

FEDERAL HEIGHTS - Federal Heights Police are looking for one person connected to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

It happened at 85th Avenue and Pecos Street Tuesday night.

Police received a call at around 9:54 p.m. from a woman afraid for her safety and the safety of her daughter.

She described a male in a red Mercedes, that was likely armed, who was on his way to her home at the Tuscan Apartments at 1800 East 85th Avenue.

The woman also confirmed that male had violated his probation and a warrant was out for his arrest.

Officers spotted the car at around 11:18 p.m. and approached the men who at the time were standing outside of the vehicle.

The men got back inside the vehicle and despite police effort the men refused to get out.

Federal Heights officers then fired shots into the car, hitting one of the suspects.

Officers started life-saving measures on the injured man at the scene and he was transported to a Denver hospital where he died.

Police say two others are in custody and one is at large.

9NEWS reporter Andrew Sorensen will have live updates from the scene.

© 2017 KUSA-TV