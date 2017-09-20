DENVER - Denver Police have blocked off a portion of 31st Avenue between Marion Street and Downing Street after a shooting.

Crime tape is stretched across much of the area and a black Volkswagen sedan is pulled over to the side of the road with the doors open.

(Photo: Morris, Megan)

Denver Police say one person was taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on a suspect.

9NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide additional updates as they become available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV