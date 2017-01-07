Opening day at National Western Stock Show

Colorado fiddle championship at the National Western Stock Show on Saturday. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - It's opening day at the National Western Stock Show, which has become so much more than rodeos and livestock auctions.

There are hundreds of smaller events, like the 15th annual Colorado fiddle championship.

It has become one of the largest old-time fiddle competitions in the country with fiddlers ranging in age from 5 to nearly 90-years-old.

Of course, the stock show is also known for its specially bred livestock – including miniature animals and llamas.

The 16-day celebration attracts exhibitors, competitors and vendors from 42 states and more than 30 countries.

Last year, nearly 700,000 people attended the stock show.

The event’s economic impact is estimated to be about $100 million dollars.

