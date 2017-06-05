KUSA
Orange County Sheriff working a shooting in Orlando with multiple fatalities

Destiny Johnson, WTLV 7:28 AM. MDT June 05, 2017

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office Twitter account, they are working a shooting scene with "multiple fatalities."

Information is scarce at this time, however the Sheriff's Office has tweeted that they will be holding a press conference once all the information they have is in order. 

 

 

 

 

