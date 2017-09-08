Orange Monday is coming

Denver Broncos fans are urged to wear orange to Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday night. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Broncos Country is preparing to endure a long and boring weekend before the Broncos take to the field Monday night.

Now is the time to lay out your game day outfit. Just make sure it's all orange.

The Denver Broncos are asking for an orange-out at the stadium and everywhere else.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Monday night on KTVD Channel 20.

