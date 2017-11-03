9Cares Co Shares: Santa Shop donations

KUSA - You can help make sure every girl and boy has a toy this holiday season. 9NEWS is partnering with the Denver Santa Claus Shop to collect donations.

They can be dropped during the 9Cares Colorado Share Drive between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., on November 18.

This year they plan to help 14,00 children who otherwise might not have a toy to open on Christmas morning. You're encouraged to donate new and "gently used" toys for children from newborn through 11 years old.

Those donations will be set up in a warehouse in December where parents can "shop" for their children. They're provided a 100 point gift certificate for each child. Toys are valued from 5 points to 100 points.

Below are some suggestions for toys that work best.

Dolls – Barbie, Dora, Bratz, African-American, Native-American & Hispanic dolls; extra outfits (no porcelain or cloth dolls)

Books – paperback & hardcover

New coloring books, crayons, workbooks

Toy trucks & cars – all sizes, metal or plastic, model kits

Board games & puzzles – new or in good condition with all parts and pieces

Craft kits – new only – bead sets, weaving looms, yarn, knitting needles & crochet hooks, art sets, jewelry-making, etc.

Infant & Toddler toys and dolls – prefer new ones

Construction toys – prefer new – building blocks, Legos, Tinker Toys, etc.

Balls – regulation size soccer, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs

Girls’ toys – tea sets, hair play, jewelry, etc.

9NEWS will be at the following locations:

9NEWS Studios (Speer & Logan)

Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

Pima Medical Institute (Mississippi & Potomac)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

