Help us give back: Join us for 9Cares Colorado Shares on Nov. 18

DENVER - Despite Colorado’s booming economy, more than one in 10 people struggle with hunger and face times when there is not enough money to buy food.

Many will turn to food banks to help bridge the gap in hunger.

For more than 35 years, 9Cares Colorado Shares has been the region’s largest single-day food drive, collecting food for more than 100 Colorado food banks.

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 18 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of our five Denver Metro or 30 Front Range locations and make a donation.

9NEWS will be at the following locations:

9NEWS Studios (Speer & Logan)

Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

Pima Medical Institute (Mississippi & Potomac)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

9Cares accepts any non-perishable food item, though food banks prefer foods high in protein including peanut butter, tuna fish and dry beans. They always need soups and stews, macaroni and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula fortified with iron.

Food banks also need toiletries ranging from shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes to diapers. Our partner, Food Bank of the Rockies, coordinates the food distribution to individual food banks across Colorado.

We also collect the following:

Clothing and other household items. These donations will go to ARC Thrift Stores. Profits from the sale of items sent to ARC will help individuals with disabilities.

New or gently used toys will go to the Denver Santa Claus Shop, which places toys into the loving hands of 16,000 Colorado children each year.

New or gently worn coats will go to Coats for Colorado. They work to provide warm winter coats at no cost to Coloradoans of all ages.

The success of this annual tradition depends on the generous hearts of Colorado families.

