9Cares Colorado Shares Summer Food Drive donation sites

KUSA - To help viewers who may not be able to come to the 9NEWS studio to make 9Cares Colorado Shares Summer Drive donations, additional drop off locations have been added to make it more convenient to help those in need.

On Saturday, June 10 there are lots of locations where you can donate nonperishable food and clothing.

Firestone:

King Soopers

6110 Firestone Blvd.





Fort Collins:

King Soopers

1842 North College Ave.



Greeley:

King Soopers

Market Place

6922 W. 10th St.



King Soopers

2712 11th Ave



King Soopers

Westlake Village

2100 35th Ave.



Longmont:

King Soopers

2255 Main St.



King Soopers

1611 Pace St. #100



King Soopers

995 S Hover St.



Loveland:

King Soopers

253 East 29th Street



Parker:

Parker Task Force

20118 E. Main St.



King Soopers

12959 S. Parker Road



King Soopers

17031 Lincoln Avenue



Windsor:

King Soopers

1520 Main Street

Bringing Hope to the Table boxes can be picked up at Denver metro area King Soopers stores for $5 or $10 dollars. All money comes to 9Cares Colorado Shares.

What kinds of food are needed?

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish and dry beans. They always need soups and stews, macaroni and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, condition, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

What kinds of clothing and household goods are accepted?

ARC Thrift stores accepts all clothing. Household items, including books, toys, sports equipment home electronics, linens or collectibles are also accepted. The sale of donated goods funds ARC’s mission programs which serve people with mental and physical disabilities. In return, ARC Thrift stores provide clothing vouchers for area clothing banks to allow those in need to shop at ARC Thrift stores.