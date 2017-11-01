KUSA
Here are even more ways to donate during 9Cares Colorado Shares

Lynne Valencia, KUSA 1:58 PM. MDT November 01, 2017

DENVER - Those in need live in every community.
 
9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop off locations to make it more convenient to donate food at our annual 9Cares Colorado Shares Holiday Drive on Saturday, Nov. 18  from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
 
 
The food collected at these remote sites remain in those communities at local food banks.   
 
Please consider donating to one of these locations:
 
Akron
Akron Foursquare Church
956 E. 1st
Akron, CO 
 
Aspen
City Market
711 E. Cooper Ave.
Aspen, CO 81611 
 
Avon
City Market
72 Beaver Creek Pl.
Avon, CO 81620
 
Boulder
King Soopers
6550 Lookout Rd.
Boulder, CO 80301
 
King Soopers
1650 30th Street
Boulder, CO 80301
 
Breckenridge
City Market
400 North Parkway 
Breckenridge, CO 80424 
 
Brighton 
King Soopers
500 E. Bromley Lane 
Brighton, CO  80601
 
King Soopers
100 N. 50th Ave.
Brighton, CO 
 
Buena Vista
City Market
438 US Highway 24 N
Buena Vista, CO 
81211
 
Castle Pines
King Soopers
7284 Lagae Rd. 
Castle Pines, CO 80108
 
Castle Rock
King Soopers
100 Founders Pkwy
Castle Rock, CO 80104
 
King Soopers
750 N. Ridge Rd.
Castle Rock, CO 80104
 
Centennial
King Soopers
8200 Holly
Centennial, CO 
 
Commerce City
King Soopers
15051 E. 104th Ave.
Commerce City, CO 80022
 
Conifer
King Soopers
Aspen Park 
25637 Conifer Rd
Conifer, CO 80433
 
Dillon
City Market
300 Dillon Ridge Rd.
Dillon, CO 80435
 
Evergreen
King Soopers
1173 Bergen Parkway
Evergreen, CO 
 
Firestone
King Soopers
6110 Firestone Blvd.
Firestone, CO 80520
 
Glenwood Springs
City Market
1410 Grand Ave.
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 
 
Granby – Collection held on Nov. 10 and 11 only. 
City Market
1001 Thompson Drive
Granby, CO 80446 
 
Greeley
King Soopers
University Square 
2712 11th Avenue  (11th Ave. & Hwy 34)
Greeley, CO 80631
 
King Soopers
Westlake Village
2100 35th Avenue 
Greeley, CO 80634
 
King Soopers
6922 W 10th
Greeley, CO 80634
 
Highlands Ranch
King Soopers
8673 S. Quebec
Highlands Ranch, CO 80631
 
Longmont 
King Soopers
995 S. Hover St.
Longmont, CO 80504
 
King Soopers
1611 Pace St.
Longmont, CO 80504
 
King Soopers
2255 N. Main Street 
Longmont, CO 80504
 
Loveland 
King Soopers in Orchard Plaza
253 E. 29th Street 
Loveland, CO 80537
 
Parker 
Parker Task Force (Food Bank) 
19105 Longs Way
Parker, CO 80138
 
King Soopers (Stroh Ranch)
12959 S. Parker Road 
Parker, CO 80134
 
King Soopers (Stonegate)
17031 Lincoln Avenue 
Parker, CO 80134
 
King Soopers
17761 Cottonwood Dr. 
Parker, CO 80134
 
Vail
City Market
2109 North frontage Rd. W
Vail, CO 81657 
 
Windsor
King Soopers
1520 Main Street
Windsor, CO 80550
 
What kinds of food are needed? 
Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, macaroni and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables, and baby formula with iron.
 
Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, condition, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

