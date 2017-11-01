Here are even more ways to donate during 9Cares Colorado Shares

DENVER - Those in need live in every community.

9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop off locations to make it more convenient to donate food at our annual 9Cares Colorado Shares Holiday Drive on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The food collected at these remote sites remain in those communities at local food banks.

Please consider donating to one of these locations:

Akron

Akron Foursquare Church

956 E. 1st

Akron, CO

Aspen

City Market

711 E. Cooper Ave.

Aspen, CO 81611

Avon

City Market

72 Beaver Creek Pl.

Avon, CO 81620

Boulder

King Soopers

6550 Lookout Rd.

Boulder, CO 80301

King Soopers

1650 30th Street

Boulder, CO 80301

Breckenridge

City Market

400 North Parkway

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Brighton

King Soopers

500 E. Bromley Lane

Brighton, CO 80601

King Soopers

100 N. 50th Ave.

Brighton, CO

Buena Vista

City Market

438 US Highway 24 N

Buena Vista, CO

81211

Castle Pines

King Soopers

7284 Lagae Rd.

Castle Pines, CO 80108

Castle Rock

King Soopers

100 Founders Pkwy

Castle Rock, CO 80104

King Soopers

750 N. Ridge Rd.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Centennial

King Soopers

8200 Holly

Centennial, CO

Commerce City

King Soopers

15051 E. 104th Ave.

Commerce City, CO 80022

Conifer

King Soopers

Aspen Park

25637 Conifer Rd

Conifer, CO 80433

Dillon

City Market

300 Dillon Ridge Rd.

Dillon, CO 80435

Evergreen

King Soopers

1173 Bergen Parkway

Evergreen, CO

Firestone

King Soopers

6110 Firestone Blvd.

Firestone, CO 80520

Glenwood Springs

City Market

1410 Grand Ave.

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Granby – Collection held on Nov. 10 and 11 only.

City Market

1001 Thompson Drive

Granby, CO 80446

Greeley

King Soopers

University Square

2712 11th Avenue (11th Ave. & Hwy 34)

Greeley, CO 80631

King Soopers

Westlake Village

2100 35th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80634

King Soopers

6922 W 10th

Greeley, CO 80634

Highlands Ranch

King Soopers

8673 S. Quebec

Highlands Ranch, CO 80631

Longmont

King Soopers

995 S. Hover St.

Longmont, CO 80504

King Soopers

1611 Pace St.

Longmont, CO 80504

King Soopers

2255 N. Main Street

Longmont, CO 80504

Loveland

King Soopers in Orchard Plaza

253 E. 29th Street

Loveland, CO 80537

Parker

Parker Task Force (Food Bank)

19105 Longs Way

Parker, CO 80138

King Soopers (Stroh Ranch)

12959 S. Parker Road

Parker, CO 80134

King Soopers (Stonegate)

17031 Lincoln Avenue

Parker, CO 80134

King Soopers

17761 Cottonwood Dr.

Parker, CO 80134

Vail

City Market

2109 North frontage Rd. W

Vail, CO 81657

Windsor

King Soopers

1520 Main Street

Windsor, CO 80550

What kinds of food are needed?

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, macaroni and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables, and baby formula with iron.

Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, condition, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

