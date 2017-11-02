KUSA - You can give back to your neighbors in need by coming out to support 9Cares Colorado Shares on November 18.

In addition to collecting food, 9NEWS is partnering with Coats for Colorado to make sure everyone is able to stay warm this winter.

Community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used, warm winter coats. Hats, gloves and boots are not accepted, because It can be difficult to sort them and keep pairs together.

There's always a need for children's coats from 6 months old to teens. Organizers say they especially need larger coats for men and women, specifically sizes 4X, 5X and 6X.

Coats can be dropped off during 9Cares Colorado Shares on Saturday November 18 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

9NEWS will be at the following locations:

9NEWS Studios (Speer & Logan)

Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

Pima Medical Institute (Mississippi & Potomac)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

There are also 30 Front Range locations. You can find a list of them here.

If you're unable to make to 9Cares Colorado Shares, coats can be dropped off at any Dependable Cleaners from now until November 30.

Anyone who needs a coat can call 211 to find the closest distribution location.

Since being founded by Dependable Cleaners in 1982 Coats for Colorado has provided more than 2 million coats to Coloradans.

