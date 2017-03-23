9Teachers Who Care becoming The Succeeds Prize

The 9Teachers Who Care award honored and recognized teachers throughout the state for the last 15 years. Nominations for math, science, English, music and other topic areas were received. We learned about teachers who helped students outside of the normal school day, teachers who included student families, teachers who embraced technology, who were kind, compassionate, and truly loved their jobs. We are honored to have met so many wonderful teachers.

We know that teachers are part of a larger institution that serve our children. We have decided to evolve our award program to become The Succeeds Prize. We are partnering with the nonprofit Colorado Succeeds to identify and recognize our state’s top impact-makers and innovators.

The Succeeds Prize will be the “Academy Awards” of the education sector. The prize identifies, recognizes, and shares the promising practices of Colorado’s top-performing educators, schools, and districts at a launch event in September and will continue to showcase their successful practices during a year-long professional development campaign.

A selection committee of leaders from education, business, and government including: current and former teachers, principals, superintendents, district administrators, department of education staff, school board members, higher education administrators, and business leaders are working on the awards.

Succeeds Prize winners will be announced in September.

9NEWS is excited for the next phase as our commitment to education continues.

