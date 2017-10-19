9 Who Care: The man who dislikes the spotlight

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Grand Junction men arrested in FBI child sex…Oct 19, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
-
3 dead, including CSU student, in Fort Collins shootingOct 19, 2017, 5:38 a.m.
-
Boulder media company looks for a cycling reporterOct 19, 2017, 3:45 p.m.