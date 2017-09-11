Buddy Check9: Ovarian Cancer

DENVER - The Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance is urging women to “Trust Your Gut” this September as part of this month’s Buddy Check9 program.

Whether it is abdominal symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain or pressure, feeling full when eating, urinary urgency OR that feeling in your gut that something’s just not quite right, if it lasts more than a few weeks tell your doctor.

If you can, check with a gynecologist, and ask that ovarian cancer be RULED OUT with a transvaginal ultrasound, pelvic exam, and CA 125 blood test.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of ovarian cancer may include pelvic or abdominal pain, bloating, feeling full quickly or trouble eating, and urinary symptoms such as urgency or frequency. These symptoms could also be caused by other non-cancerous diseases and cancers in other organs. If a woman has these symptoms many times in a month, she should see her doctor. The symptoms represent a change from normal for a woman.

Risk Factors

A risk factor is something that changes the chance of getting a disease. Having a risk factor does not necessarily mean that someone with get the disease either. When looking at epithelial ovarian cancer, researchers have discovered some specific factors that change a woman’s likelihood of developing this cancer. They include but are not limited to:

• Age - Ovarian cancer risk increases with age, and most develop after menopause. Half of all ovarian cancers are found in women 63 and older.

• Family history - Risk for ovarian cancer is increased for a woman if her mother, sister, or daughter has had the disease. A family history of some other cancer types, like breast and colorectal cancers, is also linked to an increased risk.

• Obesity - Studies looking at the relationship between obesity and ovarian cancer seem to indicate that women with a body mass index of at least 30 have a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Resources

Events

• All Month - Supporters are asked to put up yard signs and tree ribbons as well as posters with symptoms cards throughout the state of Colorado.

September 9 - 2017 Car Show and BBQ to benefit the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. 10 am to 3 pm at Red Rocks Cancer Center at 400 Indiana Street in Golden. September 9 - 2017 Car Show and BBQ to benefit the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. 10 am to 3 pm at Red Rocks Cancer Center at 400 Indiana Street in Golden. http://www.colo-ovariancancer.org/events/other-events/2017-car-show.html

September 17 - Hike For Her in Boulder at NCAR Table Mesa Trail. Check in is at 8:30 am and the hike begins at 9:00 am. The event is FREE. September 17 - Hike For Her in Boulder at NCAR Table Mesa Trail. Check in is at 8:30 am and the hike begins at 9:00 am. The event is FREE. http://www.cubuffs.com/sb_output.aspx?form=63

September 17 - Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society’s “Be Ovary Aware” 5K race at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs. September 17 - Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society’s “Be Ovary Aware” 5K race at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs. https://raceroster.com/events/2017/12365/9th-annual-be-ovary-aware-5k-run-3k-walk

• September 27 - Kendra Scott give back events at Kendra Scott Cherry Creek (175 Fillmore) and Kendra Scott Park Meadows beginning at 6:00 pm.

November 1st - Teal Gala - November 1st - Teal Gala - http://www.colo-ovariancancer.org/events/teal-gala.html

Interesting Facts

• This year an estimated 22,440 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the United States.

• An estimated 14,080 women will die from ovarian cancer in the United States in 2017.

• The five year relative survival rate for ovarian cancer at a localized stage is 92%.

• 1 in 72*women in COlorado will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime. *Up to age 85

Thank you to the Colorado Cancer Coalition for information that was used in this article. The Colorado Cancer Coalition is a statewide collaborative working to eliminate the burden of cancer in Colorado. Our task forces and members work together to improve the life of all Coloradans touched by cancer. To learn more go to http://www.coloradocancercoalition.org . The Colorado Cancer Coalition is a sponsored project of the Trailhead Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the public's health and the environment in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.

Thank you to the American Cancer Society for contributing information that was used in this article. For cancer information and resources, contact the American Cancer Society 24 hours a day at 1-800-227-2345 or visit http://www.cancer.org . The Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

© 2017 KUSA-TV