9Cares for Texas: How you can help Harvey victims

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Andrew White (L) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Houston television station and 9NEWS partner station, KHOU, was forced out of their building due to catastrophic flooding caused by Harvey.

Harvey began as a hurricane and then was downgraded to a tropical storm over the weekend. However, it has left tens of thousands of people evacuated and out of a home thanks to a deluge of rainfall.

YOU CAN HELP: 9Cares for Texas

As it hit the coast of Texas, it ravaged homes, businesses, and boat docks in communities such as Port Aransas and Rockport.

Currently, 9NEWS is running KHOU's newscast, which is on 24/7, out of our Denver building. We are working with KHOU to keep Texans and Houston informed.

Several 9NEWS crews have been dispatched to Texas and are working hard to cover the story as well.

As part of a company-wide effort with our parent company, TEGNA, 9NEWS is participating in a 9Cares for Texas Telethon on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

All the money raised will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey fund.

Other ways to give:

Donate Blood

If you would like to donate blood to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, you can do so via Bonfils. Details here.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepts tax deductible donations for flood relief victims. The organization will accept checks, money orders, bank wire transfers, stock, corporate bonds and other marketable securities. For donation instructions, http://ghcf.org/

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate money on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10. The organization is also asking for volunteers.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services is working to help provide food and clothing to victims seeking shelter. Donors can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or go online.

United Way

United Way has announced a text donation: Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Catholic Charities USA

The domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, is accepting donations online and by phone. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation.

CDP Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund: Center for Disaster Philanthropy

In response to the needs that will arise following this devastating storm, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy has established the CDP Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund that will focus on medium and long-term rebuilding needs. This money will go towards the long-term needs to be rebuilding homes, businesses, infrastructure, meeting the needs of young children, supporting mental health needs, and boosting damaged agricultural sectors.

Convoy of Hope

Donate to the Convoy of Hope here.

Give your time:

If you’re looking to volunteer your time to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, here are a few organizations in need of volunteers.

American Red Cross

Sign up to volunteer for the American Red Cross here.

Salvation Army

Need of volunteers to help at shelters. Sign up here.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)

At this time, the situation is not conducive to volunteers entering the impacted zone, however the need for volunteers is inevitable. If you’d like to volunteer, please register with a National VOAD Member of your choice or fill out the form below and we’ll connect you to local responding organizations as the situation becomes safe for volunteers. Sign up here.

Help Pets:

SPCA

The SPCA is accepting donations to help pets impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Click here to learn how to donate.



Austin Pets Alive

The organization has been helping to transport pets out of local shelters and to safer areas. To learn how to donate money, click here.

It's important to make sure your donations are going to a reputable organization who will use your money wisely and as you intended it.

Helpful tips: Research the charity before making hurricane donations

© 2017 KUSA-TV