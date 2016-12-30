American Cancer Society's Boulder Polar Plunge

BOULDER - If you are looking to start a “cool” tradition in the new year, consider joining the American Cancer Society for the Boulder Polar Plunge on January 7, 2017.

Spectators will gather at the Boulder Reservoir to watch the brave people jump into the cold waters to support the Society’s mission. Online registration and fundraising is now open at http://boulderpolarplunge.org

Day of event registration starts at 10 a.m. and the plunge takes place at noon. Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Costumes are encouraged!

A warming tent and warm showers will be available for plungers as they exit the water. The Boulder Fire Department Dive Team will be on-hand to keep participants safe.

Proceeds raised at the event help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free information and critical services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention programs.

For more information on the Boulder Polar Plunge visit http://boulderpolarplunge.org

