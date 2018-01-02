Changes to Law Line9:Denver Bar Association's free legal clinics

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

DENVER - Instead of a weekly LawLine9, 9NEWS will offer the opportunity to speak to an attorney through a call-in on the first Wednesday of every month.

In addition to the call-in, the Denver Bar Association offers a number of Legal Clinics to help those with legal issues. There is no need to RSVP.

LAWLINE9 2018 SCHEDULE

Jan. 3rd - General Law

Feb. 7th - Bankruptcy Law

March 7th – Notre Dame - General Law

April 4th - Colorado Women’s Bar Association – General Law

May 2th

June 6th

July 4th – Family Law

August 1st

Sept. 5th - Notre Dame – General Law

Oct. 3rd

Nov. 7th - Veterans law

Dec. 5th

LEGAL CLINICS

Bankruptcy Clinic - 2nd Tuesday of each month 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

US Bankruptcy Court

721 19th Street Denver, CO 80202

Room 183

This clinic is designed for the pro se (do-it-yourself) litigant. They will assist attendees in understanding the bankruptcy process and forms. Topics reviewed include how bankruptcy can eliminate debts, the difference between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13, the effect on credit ratings and which forms are required for filing. Issues of creditor harassment, what a collection agent cannot say to you and how to fight back if you are harassed will also be addressed. This clinic will not provide direct legal advice nor will they directly assist in completing forms.

Doing your own Divorce - 3rd Wednesday of each month 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Denver City and County Bldg.

1437 Bannock Street (Denver County Court)

Courtroom 368

This free informational clinic provides an overview of the divorce process (with and without children) and related forms. Volunteer attorneys provide information on filing for a divorce without the assistance of an attorney, and will cover divorce procedures and forms, child custody, child support, maintenance and property division. Participants should bring forms to the clinics (available from the court website). This clinic is informational only and questions are welcomed, but answers are generally confined to options, which the individual should consider. These clinics do not provide legal advice or representation nor do they directly assist in completing court forms.

Family Law Legal Clinic - 3rd Tuesday of each month 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Office of Economic Development

1200 Federal Blvd. room 1018

This free informational clinic provides an overview of the divorce process (with and without children) and related forms. Volunteer attorneys provide information on filing for a divorce without the assistance of an attorney, and will cover divorce procedures and forms, child custody, child support, maintenance and property division. Participants should bring forms to the clinics (available from the court website. This clinic is informational only and questions are welcomed, but answers are generally confined to options, which the individual should consider. These clinics do not provide legal advice or representation nor do they directly assist in completing court forms.



Colorado Lawyers for CO Veterans Legal Clinic - 2nd Tuesday of each month noon-2 p.m.

Bill Daniels Veteran Service Center

1247 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204

Meet with an attorney free of charge and get information on topics such as veterans’ resources, benefits, taxes, housing, and family law. The clinics assist in understanding the legal process and forms. They do not provide direct legal advice or directly assisting in completing forms. For more information visit this site

