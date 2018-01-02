Changes to Law Line9:Denver Bar Association's free legal clinics

DENVER - Instead of a weekly LawLine9, 9NEWS will offer the opportunity to speak to an attorney through a call-in on the first Wednesday of every month.
In addition to the call-in, the Denver Bar Association offers a number of Legal Clinics to help those with legal issues. There is no need to RSVP.
LAWLINE9 2018 SCHEDULE
Jan. 3rd - General Law
Feb. 7th - Bankruptcy Law
March 7th – Notre Dame - General Law
April 4th - Colorado Women’s Bar Association – General Law
May 2th
June 6th
July 4th – Family Law
August 1st
Sept. 5th - Notre Dame – General Law
Oct. 3rd
Nov. 7th - Veterans law
Dec. 5th
LEGAL CLINICS
Bankruptcy Clinic - 2nd Tuesday of each month 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
US Bankruptcy Court
721 19th Street Denver, CO 80202
Room 183
This clinic is designed for the pro se (do-it-yourself) litigant. They will assist attendees in understanding the bankruptcy process and forms. Topics reviewed include how bankruptcy can eliminate debts, the difference between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13, the effect on credit ratings and which forms are required for filing. Issues of creditor harassment, what a collection agent cannot say to you and how to fight back if you are harassed will also be addressed. This clinic will not provide direct legal advice nor will they directly assist in completing forms.
Doing your own Divorce - 3rd Wednesday of each month 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Denver City and County Bldg.
1437 Bannock Street (Denver County Court)
Courtroom 368
This free informational clinic provides an overview of the divorce process (with and without children) and related forms. Volunteer attorneys provide information on filing for a divorce without the assistance of an attorney, and will cover divorce procedures and forms, child custody, child support, maintenance and property division. Participants should bring forms to the clinics (available from the court website). This clinic is informational only and questions are welcomed, but answers are generally confined to options, which the individual should consider. These clinics do not provide legal advice or representation nor do they directly assist in completing court forms.
Family Law Legal Clinic - 3rd Tuesday of each month 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Office of Economic Development
1200 Federal Blvd. room 1018
This free informational clinic provides an overview of the divorce process (with and without children) and related forms. Volunteer attorneys provide information on filing for a divorce without the assistance of an attorney, and will cover divorce procedures and forms, child custody, child support, maintenance and property division. Participants should bring forms to the clinics (available from the court website. This clinic is informational only and questions are welcomed, but answers are generally confined to options, which the individual should consider. These clinics do not provide legal advice or representation nor do they directly assist in completing court forms.
Colorado Lawyers for CO Veterans Legal Clinic - 2nd Tuesday of each month noon-2 p.m.
Bill Daniels Veteran Service Center
1247 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204
Meet with an attorney free of charge and get information on topics such as veterans’ resources, benefits, taxes, housing, and family law. The clinics assist in understanding the legal process and forms. They do not provide direct legal advice or directly assisting in completing forms. For more information visit this site
