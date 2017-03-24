Stephanie Donner Named 2017 9NEWS Leader of the Year

(Photo: Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation)

KUSA - On Friday, 9NEWS and the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation jointly announced Stephanie Donner, Chief Legal and People Officer with Galvanize, as the 2017 9NEWS Leader of the Year.

The award was presented in front of more than 700 guests at the Leadership Foundation’s annual Leading Colorado luncheon, benefiting its Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program. Hundreds of Leadership Foundation alumni cast their votes, selecting Donner from three impressive finalists.

Donner is an advocate of empowering women and creating collaborative, innovative and connected communities. Her multiple leadership roles over the years were inspired by her desire to be a small part of something larger.

Within her first year at Galvanize, Donner started Galvanize Gives, an initiative dedicated to providing access to technology. One of her many community commitments, Donner is an active board member with Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, helping the organization access resources and plan events to empower young girls. Donner’s passion for creating connected communities by bringing together diverse individuals has reaped positive rewards for the causes she supports and the communities she calls home.

As stated by Donner, “I am humbled by this recognition and honored to be included with other incredible leaders who are making enormous contributions in Colorado. I am grateful to the City of Denver, State of Colorado, and to Galvanize for continuing to foster communities inclusive of all types of people. This award is for all the young girls and women who are willing to give back and aiming to make a difference in their communities and lives of others.”

“We are excited to present Stephanie Donner with this year’s 9NEWS Leader of the Year Award,” said Leadership Foundation Executive Director Dan Lewis. “Stephanie is a wonderful example of a community leader – dedicated, passionate and skilled at bringing people together. She’s a true role model, particularly for women in Denver and across the globe.”

The 9NEWS Leader of the Year Award recognizes outstanding leaders who are inspiring the community and leading the way for change. Leadership Foundation program alumni select the winner from three finalists through an online voting process. This year’s finalists included Donner and:

• Greg Greenwood, Co-founder and CEO of Colorado Thought Leaders Forum and Executive Director of the Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network of Colorado

• James Iacino, President and CEO of Seattle Fish Co.

As stated by Steve Carter, President and General Manager of 9NEWS, “I want to congratulate all of our finalists for the 9NEWS Leader of the Year Award. Stephanie Donner, Greg Greenwood and James Iacino all represent the true spirit of this award. I’m also excited for this year’s winner Stephanie Donner who has been doing so much to empower and elevate women in our community – she’s using all of her resources to educate and inspire those around her.”

Each of the finalists will receive $1,000 from the Leadership Foundation to donate to a nonprofit of their choice.

For more information about Stephanie Donner and the other 9NEWS Leader of the Year Award finalists, visit http://denverleadership.org/leadershipluncheon.

