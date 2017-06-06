The Succeeds Prize will Honor Colorado schools and educators with nearly $100,000 in cash prizes

KUSA - The Succeeds Prize – the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado’s public schools and educators – will give away nearly $100,000 in cash prizes at a live reveal celebration on Oct. 3, 2017 at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver.

The inaugural event is a partnership between Colorado Succeeds and 9NEWS/KUSA.

Governor John Hickenlooper, Lt. Governor Donna Lynna, Governor Bill Ritter, and Governor Bill Owens will serve as honorary hosts.

The Succeeds Prize honors the transformational impact Colorado’s public schools and educators are leading across the state. It also serves as a yearlong campaign to implement and scale successful innovations and best practices, so every student in Colorado can benefit.

“Even our best educators rarely get the chance to step back and look around at the successes of their fellow teachers,” said Steve Carter, general manager of 9NEWS/KUSA. “The Succeeds Prize will not only herald our teachers and schools, but also provide a way for the most effective, innovative teaching practices to be honored and shared statewide to benefit all Colorado kids.”

More than 1,000 of Colorado’s most influential education, business, and government leaders will attend The Succeeds Prize, which is sponsored by the business community and powered by mindSpark Learning. The event involves some of Colorado’s largest employers including DaVita, Janus Henderson, Kaiser Permanente Colorado, Boeing, and more.

“We know when Colorado schools improve, everybody wins,” said Scott Laband, president of Colorado Succeeds, a coalition of business leaders working to improve education. “By recognizing the transformational impact of great educators and sharing their best practices with schools statewide, these awardees will positively impact Colorado’s nearly 900,000 public school students.

The Succeeds Prize will award the following:

-Transformational Impact in an Elementary School

-Transformational Impact in a Middle School

-Transformational Impact in a High School

-Excellence in STEM Education (all grade levels)

Public schools, school districts, and educators from every corner of the state are eligible. Finalists and winners will be selected by a prestigious committee of education, business, and government leaders using a process driven by data while also accounting for the socio-economic makeup of each school. The committee will visit school finalists to understand what innovative teaching and learning practices are taking place. They will also meet with parents and community groups to better understand the school’s culture and impact.

Additionally, The Succeeds Prize will collect applications from Colorado public school educators for an Excellence in Education Innovation (all grade levels) Award. To submit a video application visit: thesucceedsprize.org/innovation-award. Videos are due Aug. 1, 2017.

Through a partnership with mindSpark Learning, a nonprofit dedicated to evolving the craft of teaching to better engage students, The Succeeds Prize will offer opportunities for the top finalists to engage in customized professional learning and sharing of best practices.

“The Succeeds Prize doesn’t just applaud our winners and walk away,” said Kellie Lauth, member of The Succeeds Prize Selection Committee and Chief Executive Officer of mindSpark Learning. “This is also about identifying what make these schools so successful and providing educators throughout the state with the playbook to their success.”

For information on the awards, tickets to the event, or sponsorship, visit TheSucceedsPrize.org or contact info@coloradosucceeds.org.

© 2017 KUSA-TV