9NEWS dominates February ratings

KUSA - One of the warmest Denver Februarys on record brought one of the hotter ratings performances as 9NEWS, Colorado’s News Leader, dominated the ratings race with convincing wins in every news time period.

Morning News

Nowhere was 9NEWS more dominant than in the morning news race. Anchors Gary Shapiro and Corey Rose together with meteorologist Marty Coniglio and traffic reporter Amelia Earhart welcomed anchor Christine Noël to the strongest morning news team in Colorado with solid wins Monday through Friday at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m., and 6 a.m. on KUSA. The team further captured the local news race at 8 a.m. on KTVD.

In each time period from 5 to 7 a.m., 9NEWS dominated with a rating greater than that of all other local news competitors combined. The 2.39 rating at 6 a.m., for example, represents nearly 52% of all news viewers and a year-to-year rating increase of 10% in the time period. 9NEWS maintains a stranglehold on all news competitors for local morning news viewers, commanding 56% of viewers at 5 a.m. (42% rating increase year-to-year) and 61% of viewers at 5:30 a.m., growing 46% year-to-year. 9NEWS on KTVD grew 13% in rating at 7 a.m. and 45% at 8 a.m., respectively. The average .79 rating from 7 to 9 a.m. on KTVD easily defeats ABC’s nationally televised Good Morning America in the time period.

Monday - Friday 6 a.m.

9NEWS (KUSA) A25-54 Rating 2.39, 24.9 Share

Good Day CO (KDVR) 0.80/8.3

CBS4 News (KCNC) 0.63/6.5

Daybreak (KWGN) 0.47/4.9

7News Now (KMGH) 0.33/3.4

9NEWS President and General Manager Steve Carter said, “our continuing success in attracting local news viewers is a testament to our brand of reliable journalism and commitment to the best storytelling, production and quality in Colorado. Our viewers trust us to be here for them all day every day and to present the news in a clear, compelling and innovative way.”

Evening News

9NEWS maintained its leadership position of the evening news block, dominating all newscasts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 9NEWS at 5 p.m. has twice the rating of its closest news competitor while Next with Kyle Clark won the local news race in its time period with a rating greater than that of its two competitors combined.

The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt remains the dominant national evening newscast in Denver, more than doubling the rating of the nearest competitor with more than five times the rating of ABC World News Tonight.

M - F 5 p.m.

9NEWS (KUSA) 2.08/12

CBS 4 News (KCNC) 1.04/6/0

Fox 31 News (KDVR) 0.89/5.1

7 News (KMGH) 0.43/2.4

M - F 5:30 p.m. National News

NBC Nightly News (KUSA) 2.67/13.2

CBS Evening News (KCNC) 1.21/6.0

ABC World News (KMGH) 0.49/2.4

M - F 6 p.m.

Next with Kyle Clark (KUSA) 1.98/8.9

CBS 4 News (KCNC) 0.83/3.7

7 News (KMGH) 0.71/3.2

Late News

In the late local news race, 9NEWS at 10 p.m. with Adele Arakawa, Kyle Clark and Kathy Sabine decisively wins Monday through Friday, with more than twice the rating of its nearest competitor. 9NEWS has a greater rating than its two closest competitors combined, commanding 47% of the total news audience at 10 p.m.

M - F 10 p.m.

9NEWS (KUSA) 2.88/10.1

CBS 4 News (KCNC) 1.39/4.9

Fox 31 Nightside (KDVR) 1.00/3.5

7 News (KMGH) 0.90/3.2

9NEWS News Director Christy Moreno said, “We are so lucky to be a part of a company that chooses to innovate from a position of leadership. I think BLAME, our first multi-part, continuing investigative podcast and subsequent web, print and television reports, together with 9Wants to Know’s Side Effects reporting on out-of-control costs of prescription drugs, demonstrate an intensive effort at reinventing local investigative reporting. The public response indicates an intelligent, informed and tech-savvy marketplace hungry for these kinds of innovations. 9NEWS will continue to showcase the exhaustive talents of our journalists to explore all these new creative outlets, connecting to our viewers everywhere they choose to connect with us.”

SOURCE: Nielsen Media Research, Denver, CO FEB 2016, 2017 LIVE Same Day Final

Online and Social

As dominant as 9NEWS is in broadcast, its social and digital footprint continues to expand. 9NEWS.com had a combined 40 million page views on desktop and mobile with more than 4.8 million unique users. 9Wants to Know’s BLAME report was a prime digital driver, accounting for 64,522 unique users and nearly 173,000 page views. When the long-form story was shared on numerous other TEGNA stations, readers on-average engaged with the story group-wide for more than 11 minutes. The BLAME podcast has been played more than 73,000 times from viewers across the world.

(SOURCE: Omniture SiteCatalyst February 2 – March 1, 2017).

9NEWS is the clear choice for news in the social space as well. 9NEWS has 42% more Facebook fans and 77% more Twitter followers, respectively, than the next closest competitor.

Facebook Fans (As of 3/2/2017)

9NEWS 779,629

KMGH 550,365

KDVR 338,548

KCNC 279,403

KWGN 24,560

Twitter Followers (As of 3/2/2017)

9NEWS 333,123

KMGH 188,363

KCNC 153,695

KDVR 114,559

KWGN 33,094

