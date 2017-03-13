9NEWS wins 18th consecutive Station of the Year award

Station of the Year (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Extending a record unbeaten streak that began in the 1990s, 9NEWS won the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) Metro Market Station of the Year award for the 18th year in a row. In a ceremony Saturday night recognizing the best broadcasters in television and radio, KUSA received a total of 16 awards during the annual ceremony including nine first place awards. 9NEWS swept first and second place in three of the 23 categories in which it was eligible to enter on its way to a dominating 18th consecutive Metro Market Station of the Year title. Only months after its launch, the smart, funny, and unapologetically honest Next with Kyle Clark claimed the title of Best Regularly Scheduled Metro Market newscast.

9NEWS News Director Christy Moreno said, “We’re very honored to continue a tradition of excellence created over decades here at 9NEWS. We’re proud to be a part of a thriving journalism community that values solid, fact-based reporting in service to our communities across Colorado. And finally, we’re gratified to see that our efforts at innovation in all our newscasts, as seen most clearly in Next with Kyle Clark, resonated with the judges. The staff of that newscast has worked tirelessly to create an authentic, intelligent voice to give Coloradans a unique take on daily news that really matters to people’s daily lives. We’re looking forward to seeing how that newscast develops over time and how it leads our tradition of journalistic excellence.”

A complete list of 9NEWS winners appears below. Each first-place win (Award of Excellence) is worth five points while each second-place finish (Certificate of Merit) is worth three points. A station must score a plurality among all competing stations to win Station of the Year.

