Parents to appear in court in teens possession of explosives case

CASTLE ROCK - The parents of a teen who made explosives and stored them in his castle rock home are expected to appear in court Friday.

Linda and John Ashe are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

9 wants to know obtained documents that show Linda Ashe faces two felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

John Ashe is charged with a single felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This is based on the allegations involving the explosives and chemicals.

They were both also charged with a misdemeanor count of child abuse.

Their son John Ashe, 16 at the time, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Youth Corrections after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Ashe and another teen were arrested in October after police discovered the two explosive devices and dangerous chemicals in the Ashe residence.

This lead to the evacuation of more than 30 homes in the Plum Creek neighborhood.

Some residents had to stay in a temporary shelter while investigators and firefighters worked at the home.

The chemicals were found in glass beakers and jugs officials say if combined, could have been deadly.

The home was ultimately condemned and required professional decontamination.

