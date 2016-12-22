'Passengers' sci-fi romance potential falls short

Passengers (Photo: Allied Integrated Marketing via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

KUSA - Imagine explaining modern travel to someone in 1906. Driving to an airport and casually boarding a machine that flies you all around the world. The idea would seem hard to grasp but yet it was only years within reach.

Passengers is a film that explores futuristic travel. Travelling to different planets has become as mundane as boarding a flight from New York City to Paris.

So commonplace, that mistakes aren't suppose to happen. Except when they do.

Jim (Chis Pratt) is unexpectedly woken up from his hibernation chamber on his way from Earth to a new planet. A planet that is still 90 years away.

As the spaceship continues to malfunction Jim and the newly awakened Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) must find a way to save themselves and the 5,000 other lives on board.

While visually stunning, Passengers potential is lost in it's determination to please everyone. Part sci-fi, part romance, part thriller and part drama? Yes, it is possible for a movie to be all those things.

Unfortunately for the film, the intent to embody all these different genres feels more like an attempt to appeal to a broader audience, rather than craft a telling tale.

There are enjoyable moments and two really, really good-looking stars (and I'm not talking about the ones in space) who can hold their own in a movie. But those elements are muddled in a plot line trying to deliver too much.

Passenger delivers a story to its intended destination but the journey is not a memorable one.

