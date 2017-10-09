PD: Teens arrested for ‘kill list,' plotting attack on school

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

COLORADO SPRINGS - Two 13-year-olds in Colorado Springs have been arrested after police say they established a “kill list” that named other students, faculty and staff at Sabin Middle School and who also were apparently in possession of firearms.

According to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers went to the middle school on Oct. 4 to investigate what they referred to as “suspicious circumstances.”

In a letter to parents, Principal Jared Welch said someone had reported a threat to police.

Investigators say the two students were using messaging to discuss how to carry out their attack. Police conducted searches off-campus and collected evidence that the threat was credible -- including firearms, the news release said.

The students, who weren’t identified by name because they are under 18, were arrested over the weekend. They face charges for inciting destruction of life or property and conspiracy. Both are felonies.

Welch said police determined that since the two teens are now in custody “there is no longer a threat to students and staff.”

“Rest assured, any and all individuals impacted by this plan have been directly notified by law enforcement,” Welch wrote.

He says the school district is determining what the consequences should be for the threat, but that he is not releasing them due to privacy laws.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.



