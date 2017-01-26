People in Summit County not getting their mail

SUMMIT COUNTY - Shawn Biehl has been up in Summit County since the fall of 1980, and has never had problems getting any mail – until recently.

“It’s just been a complete mess of the postal system here,” she said. “Since the Martin Luther King holiday, we haven’t been getting hardly any mail at all.”

She’s not alone.

Many are upset about long wait lines and lines up to 30 or 36 people deep at the post office. The lack of mail includes medication, bills and money.

“It’s gotten ridiculous,” Biehl said. “We have no help. We beat our heads against the wall to get our mail. My husband can’t get roughly $100,000 of checks for invoices he sent out for his business.”

A spokesperson from the U.S. Post Office headquarters in Denver said: “USPS operations in Dillon and Silverthorne have been challenged by recent spikes in mail volume, inclement winter weather, and staff vacancies”

Biehl’s hoping for a solution soon, so she can get her mail.

“They don’t even know when they will be able to sort all the mail, she said, “that it’s sitting in the back.”

The USPS says they are borrowing employees from Breckenridge and Frisco to help with the bad situation in Summit County.

