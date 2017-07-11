People not following fire bans in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY - At the Red, White and Blue Fire Department in Breckenridge Chief James Keating and his team are off to an early and busy fire season.

"It’s unusual and it’s not just us, it’s all over the state of Colorado. Starting out to be quite a year ,” said Keating.

Last week they were fighting the massive flames of the Peak 2 Fire and then even after fire bans went up, preventing campfires fire fighters have been rolling out to calls for campfires left burning.

“Really run rapid with a number of unattended campfires called in by the public, some days 8 or 10 of those a day between us and our partners to the north at Lake Dillon Fire,” said Keating.

One group of hikers even asked fire fighters patrolling a trail how big of fire they could have during a fire ban.

As vegetation continues to dry out Steve Lipsher, with Lake Dillon Fire, says they’re getting a lot of calls as well.

“We had reports of 13 separate incidences of campfires under our current fire ban,” said Lipsher.

All despite signs and warnings nearly everywhere you look.

“We had a major wildfire right here, we have signs everywhere, we have been promoting the message through the traditional media, through our own websites and social media to try to get out the word,” said Lipsher.

Chief Keating says while it’s great to be thanked for putting fires out, his real hope is to never be called to a fire in the first place.

“We would rather do prevention all day, than response,” said Keating.

While it is not clear how the Peak 2 fire started, they are confident it was human caused.

