Peoria police officers playing basketball with kids. (Photo: Jayden Sormani via Facebook screenshot)

Arizona - "What a night."

That's how Jayden Sormani described his encounter with two Peoria police officers in a Facebook post Monday night.

In the post, Sormani said someone had called the police saying he and his friends were trespassing. But Officer Ayres and Officer Trieu arrived to see that the boys were just playing basketball. So, they stuck around for a little two-on-two.

Sormani posted a few highlight videos from the game.

Browser does not support iframes.

Including what appears to be a clutch, game-winning three by one of the officers.

Browser does not support iframes.

The Peoria Police Department shared the post on its Facebook saying, "We may not be ready for the Final Four but Officer Ayres and Officer Trieu were giving it their all!!"

Somani thanked the department in his post before saying he wanted a rematch.

© 2017 KPNX-TV