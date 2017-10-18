Petline9: 8-month-old orange tabby needs a home

Red Jaime is an orange tabby cat. Just hanging out in our conference room.

Red Jaime is ready for the 9NEWS morning editorial meeting. He could also use a good home.

This sweet baby is just 18 months old! He's friendly and full of energy.

Red Jaime is a domestic orange tabby with some white fur.

He is microchipped, neutered and current on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to give this furbaby a forever home call Cat Care Society at 303-239-9680.

© 2017 KUSA-TV