Petline9: 8-month-old orange tabby needs a home

Red Jaime is ready for the 9NEWS morning editorial meeting. He could also use a good home.
This sweet baby is just 18 months old! He's friendly and full of energy.
Red Jaime is a domestic orange tabby with some white fur.
He is microchipped, neutered and current on all vaccinations.
If you'd like to give this furbaby a forever home call Cat Care Society at 303-239-9680.
