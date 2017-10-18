KUSA
Close

Petline9: 8-month-old orange tabby needs a home

Megan Morris, KUSA 7:32 AM. MDT October 18, 2017

Red Jaime is ready for the 9NEWS morning editorial meeting.  He could also use a good home.

This sweet baby is just 18 months old!  He's friendly and full of energy.

Red Jaime is a domestic orange tabby with some white fur.

He is microchipped, neutered and current on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to give this furbaby a forever home call Cat Care Society at 303-239-9680.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories