Peyton Manning: 'Zero interest in being a politician'

KUSA - Senator Manning? Not likely, says Manning.

“I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country,” Peyton Manning said Wednesday on Nashville radio station WGFX-FM. “I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

Manning's name had been floated as a replacement candidate for United States Senate after Senator Bob Corker announced on Tuesday he wouldn't run for re-election in Tennessee.

"If he were to run nobody in their right mind would consider running against him," Sen. Corker said to Politico, though he warned: "I would not be putting in the headlines today that he's going to be running for the Senate."

"Is there a chance down the road that he can be enticed to run for the United States Senate or something like that? I hope so," Sen. Corker said.

Manning was also seen playing golf with President Trump earlier this year.

