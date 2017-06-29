Pigs running on TX freeway after semi wreck

WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.
Some of the livestock is loose on the highway.
Details about the crash haven't been released.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
KARE Breaking Live Video
WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.
Some of the livestock is loose on the highway.
Details about the crash haven't been released.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs