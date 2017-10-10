Pizza Hut unveils 'Pizza Parka'

Pizza Hut customers could have a Pizza Parka delivered with their pizza. (Photo: Pizza Hut)

KUSA - Pizza Hut has "cracked the code" with its new pizza delivery system and is marking its debut with a new parka.

The pizza chain's limited-edition "Pizza Parka" is made from the same materials used in its new delivery pouch.

Pizza Hut says its parka has plenty of pizza-inspired features including:



- Heat Lover's triple-layer insulation

- Weather-resistant outer crust

- Easy-order window to allow users to order pizza from the sleeve

- Marinara splash guard to protect your phone when ordering

- Napkin gaiter

- Dual parmesan and red pepper pockets

- Oven-hot lining

- Interior pizza pocket

- Heat-sealed seams

Customers who place an online pizza order via PizzaHut.com or the Pizza Hut app will be entered for a chance to have a Pizza Parka delivered with their pizza. You can also tweet a pizza slice and a flame emoji to @PizzaHut to enter without making a purchase.

Pizza Hut says it spent more than two years designing its new delivery system that will deliver pizza "up to 15 degrees hotter" than before. The system features a new delivery pouch with "3M Thinsulate Insulation thermal technology" and a new box and insert sheet.

Pizza Hut's new delivery system inlcudes updated pouch and box technology. (Photo: Pizza Hut)

"What consumers want more than anything else is a hot pizza, which is why we couldn't be more excited about the system we have developed to make sure we serve a hot, crispy and craveable Pizza Hut pizza every time," said Zipporah Allen, Vice President of Marketing of Pizza Hut, in a press release. "This is just another way that Pizza Hut is making it easier for pizza fans to get a better pizza."

"By implementing the unique power of our Thinsulate Insulation, which is warmer than almost every comparable material on the market, we're able to help Pizza Hut achieve their goal to deliver customers a hotter pizza than ever before," said Mindy Murray, Brand Communications Manager, 3M.

Our new delivery pouch is so good at keeping pizza oven-hot, we've found a way to share the warmth. pic.twitter.com/1Zm1VmFrWc — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) October 9, 2017

