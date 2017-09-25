I-25 lanes to close for repairs months after tanker fire scorched highway

Crews will be working on I-25 repairs following a tanker fire in May 2017. (Photo: 9NEWS, CDOT)

DENVER - If your commute Monday night takes you past Interstate 25 at Orchard Road, plan to give yourself a little extra time.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says they are closing multiple lanes on I-25 for final repairs following the massive tanker fire in May that left the busy interstate entirely closed for hours.

Closures on I-25 will last from 11 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Four lanes on southbound I-25 will close and so will three northbound lanes.

Crews will make permanent repairs to the roadway and median, which suffered heavy fire-related damage during the oil tanker fire, which caused the road to reach temperatures up to 450 degrees.

Monday night's lane closures are dependent on weather and schedules could change.

