Playtex recalls baby plates and bowls

Playtex has issued a voluntary recall of plates and bowls with printed graphics. (Photo: Platex)

KUSA - Playtex has issued a voluntary recall of baby plates and bowls with printed graphics due to a potential choking hazard.

The company says that if the clear plastic layer over the graphics bubbles or peels, there is a potential risk of choking.

The recalled products were sold from October 2009 to August 2017.

Playtex says some of the printed designs include cars, construction scenes, princesses, giraffes, superheroes and more. The plates and bowls were sold separately and together in 3-pack, 2-pack and mealtime sets.

Consumers are asked to stop using the plates and bowls immediately. You can get information about returning the products for a refund here or by calling (888) 220-2075.

Playtex says some products are not affected including Toy Story 3 and Baby Einstein themed products, sipper cups, 3-way plates and bowls, spoons, utensils and flip-top snacker products.

For more information on the Playtex plate and bowl recall click here.

