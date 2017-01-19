Police identify woman killed in Lakewood crash

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KUSA - Authorities have identified the woman killed Thursday in a car crash on US 285 near Kipling Street.

After conducting an investigation, Lakewood detectives believe Jessica Lynn Prue, 31, was driving her sedan westbound on US 285 before crossing the median and hitting an eastbound SUV.

Prue was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are waiting for results from toxicology tests, but they did not have any apparent indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 987-7111.

