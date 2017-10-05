KUSA
MISSING 9-year-old boy in Commerce City

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:08 AM. MDT October 05, 2017

COMMERCE CITY - Police are asking for help finding a child that went missing Wednesday night in Commerce City. 

Zachariah Espinosa, 9, was last seen leaving his friend's house near Monaco Street and 65th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

He was walking straight home but never arrived. 

Zachariah is Hispanic, 4-feet-tall, with brown eyes and medium length brown hair. 

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts and black shoes. 

If you have any information regarding this missing child please contact Commander Thomas at 303-287-2844 or 303-288-1535.

 

