MARIETTA, Ga. -- Police said a man who walked into a bank and said he had a bomb is dead.

The incident unfolded at the Wells Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Road on Friday. According to police, the man said he had a bomb and began to make demands.

Those demands referenced the military, according to Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce.

By 1 p.m, all of the customers in the bank were allowed to leave.

According to Cobb Co. Police Chief, they negotiated with the suspect for about three hours. When it was determined that SWAT would have to move in, they rammed a SWAT truck into the rear area of the bank.

Authorities entered the bank around 1:45 p.m. and said the suspect was dead. Police are calling the death an "officer-related shooting" and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being brought in. Details of what led up to suspect's death have not been released, but Pierce seemed to indicate that the SWAT team may have been involved.

"I don't think that suspect had an idea what was going on or about to occur," Pierce said.

Police said that the backpack that the man brought into the bank has been located, but did not say if there any explosive devices inside. No other weapons were thought to have been found, Pierce said.

Pierce said that authorities believe they know the identity of the suspect, but have not released it.

There were no injuries reported other than the suspect.

